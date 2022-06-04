Morgan Stanley Trims BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Target Price to $30.00

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BWA. Barclays lowered their price target on BorgWarner from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on BorgWarner from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on BorgWarner in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on BorgWarner in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.30.

Shares of BWA stock opened at $39.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.62. BorgWarner has a 12-month low of $34.85 and a 12-month high of $54.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 4.57%. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that BorgWarner will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.20%.

In related news, EVP Felecia J. Pryor sold 6,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $250,485.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 17,543 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $706,456.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at $1,626,102.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,133 shares of company stock worth $1,111,943. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BWA. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in BorgWarner in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in BorgWarner in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in BorgWarner by 7,755.6% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

