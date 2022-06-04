Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST)

Morgan Stanley restated their buy rating on shares of Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $129.00 price objective on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ROST. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Gordon Haskett downgraded Ross Stores from an accumulate rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet downgraded Ross Stores from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen decreased their price target on Ross Stores from $109.00 to $103.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, OTR Global downgraded Ross Stores to a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $100.50.

NASDAQ:ROST traded down $0.49 on Friday, hitting $82.72. The stock had a trading volume of 3,059,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,044,281. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.37 and its 200 day moving average is $98.80. The company has a market cap of $29.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Ross Stores has a 52 week low of $69.75 and a 52 week high of $127.58.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ross Stores will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is 27.62%.

Ross Stores announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlueSpruce Investments LP bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the first quarter worth about $345,553,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $399,510,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $287,967,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 93.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,865,310 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $556,007,000 after buying an additional 2,348,436 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 34.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,597,230 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $596,785,000 after buying an additional 1,701,931 shares during the period. 87.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

