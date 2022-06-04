Morgan Stanley Lowers Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Price Target to $24.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $24.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SNAP. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Snap from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Snap from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Benchmark dropped their target price on Snap from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Vertical Research lowered Snap to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Snap from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.78.

NYSE SNAP opened at $14.49 on Wednesday. Snap has a fifty-two week low of $12.55 and a fifty-two week high of $83.34. The stock has a market cap of $23.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.25 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.30 and a 200-day moving average of $35.96. The company has a quick ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 16.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Snap will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Snap news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 42,105 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total transaction of $954,520.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 665,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,093,980.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 36,447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.83, for a total value of $868,532.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,495,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,627,470.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,543,187 shares of company stock worth $44,290,878.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 730.6% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 33,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 29,450 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Snap by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 788,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,083,000 after acquiring an additional 41,539 shares in the last quarter. AMS Capital Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter worth $6,584,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap during the 3rd quarter worth $13,460,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of Snap by 236.4% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,503,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,706,000 after buying an additional 1,056,439 shares during the period. 53.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

