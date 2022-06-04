Morgan Stanley Lowers General Electric (NYSE:GE) Price Target to $100.00

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised General Electric from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America lowered their price target on General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of General Electric from $118.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $114.87.

NYSE:GE opened at $76.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.72 billion, a PE ratio of -17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.88. General Electric has a 12 month low of $71.14 and a 12 month high of $116.17.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 6.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

In other General Electric news, SVP John S. Slattery acquired 3,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $270,075.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,075. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.65 per share, with a total value of $93,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,563 shares in the company, valued at $431,966.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 69,801 shares of company stock valued at $5,207,705. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $969,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,046,607 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $368,442,000 after acquiring an additional 139,765 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in General Electric by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 907,715 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $83,397,000 after acquiring an additional 86,270 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 35,871 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,282,000 after acquiring an additional 16,725 shares during the period. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

