Morgan Stanley Lowers General Electric (NYSE:GE) Price Target to $100.00

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the conglomerate’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised General Electric from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on General Electric from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America lowered their price target on General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of General Electric from $118.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $114.87.
NYSE:GE opened at $76.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.72 billion, a PE ratio of -17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.88. General Electric has a 12 month low of $71.14 and a 12 month high of $116.17.
In other General Electric news, SVP John S. Slattery acquired 3,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.00 per share, with a total value of $270,075.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,075. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $77.65 per share, with a total value of $93,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,563 shares in the company, valued at $431,966.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 69,801 shares of company stock valued at $5,207,705. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $969,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,046,607 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $368,442,000 after acquiring an additional 139,765 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in General Electric by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 907,715 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $83,397,000 after acquiring an additional 86,270 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in General Electric by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 35,871 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,282,000 after acquiring an additional 16,725 shares during the period. 67.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
General Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)
General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on General Electric (GE)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/30 – 6/3
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Xiaomi Co: Facing Macro Headwinds
- Don’t Bet On A Bounce For RH
- Okta On Verge Of Multi-Week Rally
Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.