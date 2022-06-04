Morgan Stanley Lowers Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $3,500.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $3,800.00 to $3,500.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Amazon.com from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,250.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an underperform rating and a $2,800.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,250.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3,752.37.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $2,447.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.06, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $2,025.20 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2,693.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,035.50.

Shares of Amazon.com are going to split on the morning of Monday, June 6th. The 20-1 split was announced on Wednesday, March 9th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, June 3rd.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.73 by ($4.49). The company had revenue of $116.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.52 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $15.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 24.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,370.19, for a total transaction of $114,586.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $375,275.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at $12,991,458.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,837 shares of company stock valued at $10,642,923. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Holistic Financial Partners raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 604 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 390 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 647 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,290,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Towercrest Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 111 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

