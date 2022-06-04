Morgan Stanley Cuts Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Price Target to $30.00

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $39.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VNO. StockNews.com cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They set an underperform rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.43.

VNO opened at $33.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 50.99 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.70. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $32.48 and a 12-month high of $50.91.

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 2.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.40%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 326.16%.

In related news, Director Michael D. Fascitelli sold 119,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $4,998,627.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,100,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,185,928.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 27,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 2,276 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 30,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 11,243 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 153.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 215,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,745,000 after purchasing an additional 130,094 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,567,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.19% of the company’s stock.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

