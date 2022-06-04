Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) a €1.70 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a €1.70 ($1.83) price objective on Air France-KLM (EPA:AF – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

AF has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €3.20 ($3.44) target price on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.56 ($2.75) price objective on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Monday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €3.10 ($3.33) price objective on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.60 ($3.87) price objective on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a €4.15 ($4.46) price objective on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Get Air France-KLM alerts:

Air France-KLM stock opened at €1.69 ($1.82) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €3.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is €3.90. Air France-KLM has a 1-year low of €6.88 ($7.40) and a 1-year high of €14.65 ($15.75).

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled flights in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers airframe and engine maintenance services; component support services comprising electronic, mechanical, pneumatic, hydraulic, etc.; and other services, as well as operates point-to-point flights to/from the Netherlands and France.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air France-KLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air France-KLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.