Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.85.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MNST. StockNews.com began coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Monster Beverage from $119.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Monster Beverage from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 40,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.06, for a total value of $3,586,595.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,719,459.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 63.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monster Beverage stock traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,341,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,984,454. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.26 and its 200 day moving average is $85.85. The company has a market cap of $47.05 billion, a PE ratio of 35.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.01. Monster Beverage has a 52-week low of $71.78 and a 52-week high of $99.89.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 23.32%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Monster Beverage will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

