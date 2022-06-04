MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.31–$0.28 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $279.00 million-$282.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $277.85 million.MongoDB also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.31–$0.16 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MDB shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on MongoDB from $400.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on MongoDB from $585.00 to $430.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on MongoDB from $330.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $505.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $440.00.

MDB traded down $13.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $273.13. 2,349,171 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,312,179. MongoDB has a one year low of $213.39 and a one year high of $590.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $337.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $401.16. The company has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.02.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $1.54. The company had revenue of $285.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.10 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 32.75% and a negative return on equity of 45.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.98) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MongoDB news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.77, for a total value of $137,124.93. Following the sale, the executive now owns 46,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,473,328.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.30, for a total transaction of $429,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,809 shares of company stock worth $32,992,875 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 1st quarter worth about $251,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MongoDB by 78.0% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

