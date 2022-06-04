Momentus (NASDAQ:MNTS) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Momentus (NASDAQ:MNTS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Momentus Inc. is a U.S. commercial space company which plans to offer in-space infrastructure services, including in-space transportation, hosted payloads and in-orbit services. Momentus Inc., formerly known as Stable Road Acquisition Corp., is based in VENICE, Calif. “

Get Momentus alerts:

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Momentus from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Momentus stock opened at $3.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.16. Momentus has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $14.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.73.

Momentus (NASDAQ:MNTS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Momentus will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Momentus during the first quarter worth $32,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Momentus in the first quarter worth $36,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Momentus in the first quarter worth $37,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Momentus in the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Momentus by 77.1% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 28,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 12,525 shares during the last quarter. 8.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Momentus (Get Rating)

Momentus Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial space company. The company focuses on providing in-space infrastructure services, including in-space transportation, hosted payloads, and in-orbit services. Its principal and target customers include satellite operators. The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Momentus (MNTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Momentus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momentus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.