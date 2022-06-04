Mizuho Cuts Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target to $342.00

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $343.00 to $342.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PXD. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $296.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $256.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $278.00.

NYSE:PXD opened at $279.47 on Tuesday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $133.73 and a 1 year high of $288.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $255.66 and a 200-day moving average of $224.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.51.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.32 by $0.42. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. Pioneer Natural Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 152.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $7.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $29.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.56%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.78%.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.55, for a total transaction of $452,071.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 4,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.19, for a total transaction of $1,196,705.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,278 shares of company stock valued at $10,535,493. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 423.1% in the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 136 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 140 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

