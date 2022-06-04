Mizuho Boosts Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Price Target to $23.00

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comstock Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Comstock Resources from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comstock Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.00.

CRK stock opened at $20.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.40 and a 200-day moving average of $11.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. Comstock Resources has a 12 month low of $5.05 and a 12 month high of $21.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.10 and a beta of 1.11.

Comstock Resources ( NYSE:CRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 10.76% and a positive return on equity of 45.27%. The company had revenue of $524.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.02 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Comstock Resources’s revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Comstock Resources will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 10.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,728,560 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $113,908,000 after buying an additional 849,275 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 19.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,227,385 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $94,318,000 after buying an additional 1,152,570 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 12.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,076,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $92,347,000 after acquiring an additional 786,726 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 15.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,216,378 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $68,075,000 after acquiring an additional 691,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 13.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,561,622 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $59,529,000 after acquiring an additional 554,378 shares in the last quarter. 34.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in North Louisiana and East Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 6.1 trillion cubic feet of the natural gas equivalent of proved reserves.

