Mithril (MITH) Trading 8.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Mithril (MITH) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 4th. One Mithril coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0174 or 0.00000058 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Mithril has traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Mithril has a total market capitalization of $17.39 million and $2.05 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00008158 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.66 or 0.00146510 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000244 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000258 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Trillium (TT) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Mithril Profile

Mithril is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken . The official website for Mithril is mith.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Mithril

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mithril should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mithril using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

