Mirrored Apple Trading 33.7% Lower Over Last Week (mAAPL)

Mirrored Apple (mAAPL) traded 15.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 4th. One Mirrored Apple coin can now be bought for about $3.07 or 0.00010351 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Mirrored Apple has traded 33.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored Apple has a total market capitalization of $27,527.81 and approximately $1.00 worth of Mirrored Apple was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 621.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,228.71 or 0.07513344 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003369 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001314 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $132.71 or 0.00447397 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00031613 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Mirrored Apple Coin Profile

Mirrored Apple’s total supply is 8,966 coins. Mirrored Apple’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . Mirrored Apple’s official website is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Apple is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Apple

