Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Minerva Surgical is a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing minimally invasive solutions to meet the distinct uterine healthcare needs of women. Minerva Surgical is based in SANTA CLARA, Calif. “

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Minerva Surgical from $12.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.50.

Shares of NASDAQ UTRS opened at $2.59 on Wednesday. Minerva Surgical has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $10.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.07). Equities research analysts forecast that Minerva Surgical will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UTRS. Novo Holdings A S purchased a new position in shares of Minerva Surgical during the 4th quarter worth about $10,574,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Minerva Surgical by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 378,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 148,915 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Minerva Surgical during the 4th quarter worth about $451,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Minerva Surgical during the 4th quarter worth about $386,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Minerva Surgical during the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Minerva Surgical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes minimally invasive solutions to meet the uterine healthcare needs of women in the United States. The company offers Minerva ES Endometrial Ablation System and Genesys HTA Endometrial Ablation System, which are endometrial ablation devices; Symphion Tissue Removal System, a minimally invasive uterine tissue removal system to combine bladeless tissue resection and coagulation, continuous visualization, and intrauterine pressure monitoring; and Resectr Tissue Resection Device, a handheld surgical instrument to enable the hysteroscopic removal and diagnosis of endometrial polyps.

