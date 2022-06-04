Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Microvast Inc. is a technology company. It designs, develops and manufactures lithium-ion battery solutions. Microvast Inc., formerly known as Tuscan Holdings Corp., is headquartered in Houston, TX. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Microvast from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

NASDAQ MVST opened at $5.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.06 and its 200-day moving average is $6.19. Microvast has a one year low of $2.95 and a one year high of $15.91.

In other news, Director Yanzhuan Zheng sold 136,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $681,990.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,983,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,915,045. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.02% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microvast during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microvast during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in shares of Microvast during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Microvast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Microvast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.20% of the company’s stock.

Microvast Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures battery systems for electric vehicles and energy storage systems. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2.It also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator.

