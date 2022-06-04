Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.24-2.32 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35. The company issued revenue guidance of $51.94-52.74 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $52.93 billion.Microsoft also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $2.24-$2.32 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MSFT. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $325.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Microsoft from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an inline rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $354.69.

MSFT stock opened at $270.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $280.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $301.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Microsoft has a fifty-two week low of $246.44 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Microsoft will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 19.5% in the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 522 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the first quarter worth about $185,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Ronit Capital LLP acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

