MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGU) Stock Price Up 3.8%

MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGU – Get Rating) shares rose 3.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $706.91 and last traded at $699.33. Approximately 90,588 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 224,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $673.91.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $497.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $340.41.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGU – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,844 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.31% of MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

