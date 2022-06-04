Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Crosslink Capital Inc.

Crosslink Capital Inc. decreased its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 47.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 217,270 shares during the period. Micron Technology makes up 3.6% of Crosslink Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Crosslink Capital Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $22,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,419,458 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,554,123,000 after buying an additional 12,554,989 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 38.8% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 24,545,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,742,232,000 after purchasing an additional 6,862,615 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 558.6% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 6,777,963 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $636,395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748,883 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 148.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,066,036 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $378,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $206,353,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $425,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MU stock traded down $5.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.94. 30,306,552 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,353,134. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.67 and a 52-week high of $98.45. The company has a market cap of $78.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.83 and its 200-day moving average is $81.06.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.03%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MU. Wedbush upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.92.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

