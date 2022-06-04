Michael Wann Sells 42,836 Shares of Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG) Stock

Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG – Get Rating) insider Michael Wann sold 42,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.13, for a total transaction of $48,404.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 607,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,842.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Michael Wann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 27th, Michael Wann sold 83,509 shares of Super League Gaming stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total transaction of $101,880.98.

SLGG stock opened at $1.19 on Friday. Super League Gaming, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.98 and a 1-year high of $6.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.06.

Super League Gaming ( NASDAQ:SLGG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Super League Gaming, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on SLGG. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Super League Gaming in a research note on Friday, February 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Super League Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Super League Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 19th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cito Capital Group LLC increased its position in Super League Gaming by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 126,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 51,000 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Super League Gaming during the third quarter valued at $106,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Super League Gaming by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 137,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 43,000 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in Super League Gaming by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 33,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC increased its position in Super League Gaming by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 290,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.13% of the company’s stock.

About Super League Gaming (Get Rating)

Super League Gaming, Inc builds and operates networks of games, monetization tools, and content channels across metaverse gaming platforms that empower developers, energize players, and entertain fans. The company's solutions provide access to an audience consisting of players in the metaverse environments, fans of various gaming influencers, and viewers of gameplay content across social media and digital video platforms.

