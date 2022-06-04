MFS Special Value Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:MFV)

MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0399 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.
MFS Special Value Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.3% annually over the last three years.
NYSE MFV opened at $5.35 on Friday. MFS Special Value Trust has a one year low of $5.03 and a one year high of $7.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.22.
MFS Special Value Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
MFS Special Value Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund employs fundamental analysis and a bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio.
