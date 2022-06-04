MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0153 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Shares of CMU opened at $3.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.04. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a 52 week low of $3.27 and a 52 week high of $4.90.

Get MFS High Yield Municipal Trust alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 52,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 4.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 3,826 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 0.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 528,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 4,898 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 15.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 9,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS High Yield Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.