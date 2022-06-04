Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $85.96

Shares of Metro Bank PLC (LON:MTRO – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 85.96 ($1.09) and traded as low as GBX 76.20 ($0.96). Metro Bank shares last traded at GBX 77.30 ($0.98), with a volume of 276,579 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MTRO shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.27) price objective on shares of Metro Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Liberum Capital cut their price objective on shares of Metro Bank from GBX 82 ($1.04) to GBX 77 ($0.97) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 135 ($1.71) price objective on shares of Metro Bank in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 85.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 91.90. The company has a market capitalization of £133.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54.

Metro Bank PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking services in the United Kingdom. The company offers personal banking products and services, including current, cash, and savings accounts; residential mortgages; credit cards and personal loans; pet insurance; and safe deposit box services.

