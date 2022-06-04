Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Position Reduced by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors trimmed its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,887,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,037,697 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned approximately 0.67% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $1,294,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 24,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 8,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 14,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $89.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.36. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.89 and a 1 year high of $94.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.05 and a 200-day moving average of $81.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.86% and a net margin of 26.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.37%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MRK. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.69.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

