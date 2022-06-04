Meixler Investment Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Meixler Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,000. Franco-Nevada accounts for about 2.1% of Meixler Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FNV. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter valued at about $143,558,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,939,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $268,052,000 after buying an additional 733,486 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,076,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,255,237,000 after buying an additional 566,311 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 322.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 577,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,444,000 after buying an additional 440,500 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1,188.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 428,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,259,000 after buying an additional 395,231 shares during the period. 75.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FNV shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$194.00 to C$205.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$210.00 to C$225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on Franco-Nevada from $113.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Franco-Nevada from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Franco-Nevada currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.70.

NYSE:FNV traded down $3.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $143.70. 360,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 637,297. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52-week low of $124.95 and a 52-week high of $169.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $151.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.45. The company has a market cap of $27.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.85, a P/E/G ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.65.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $338.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.27 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 55.96%. Franco-Nevada’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.82%.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

