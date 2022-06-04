Meixler Investment Management Ltd. Invests $883,000 in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Meixler Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 15,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $883,000. Loews makes up about 0.9% of Meixler Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Loews by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in Loews by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 12,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Loews by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Loews by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,294 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Loews by 6.6% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 6,469 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $56,821.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,937.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 6,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $394,015.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,761,902. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 433,961 shares of company stock valued at $27,850,985. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:L traded down $0.63 on Friday, hitting $64.74. The company had a trading volume of 503,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,680. Loews Co. has a 1-year low of $51.35 and a 1-year high of $68.20. The stock has a market cap of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 6.47%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Loews’s payout ratio is presently 3.88%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

