Meixler Investment Management Ltd. Invests $1.28 Million in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Meixler Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,689 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,000. Phillips 66 comprises about 1.3% of Meixler Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. apricus wealth LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth about $1,348,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth about $276,446,000. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arvest Trust Co. N A bought a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth about $1,220,000. 64.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PSX traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $104.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,940,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,737,412. The firm has a market cap of $50.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $63.19 and a twelve month high of $104.84.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $36.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.86 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.16) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.60%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PSX. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $103.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.29.

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total transaction of $4,853,104.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,591,378.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

