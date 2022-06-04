MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of MNOV opened at $2.34 on Wednesday. MediciNova has a one year low of $2.09 and a one year high of $5.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.66.

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. On average, research analysts anticipate that MediciNova will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNOV. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in MediciNova by 120.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 168,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 92,301 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MediciNova by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 437,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after buying an additional 61,947 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in MediciNova by 1,530.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 54,984 shares during the last quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MediciNova in the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of MediciNova by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 154,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 52,856 shares during the last quarter. 15.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

