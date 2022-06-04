Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.53-$0.59 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.47 billion-$1.56 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.49 billion.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $98.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $86.57.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL traded down $2.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.96. 7,897,408 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,120,364. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.71 and its 200 day moving average is $70.42. Marvell Technology has a fifty-two week low of $47.62 and a fifty-two week high of $93.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Marvell Technology will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is presently -39.34%.

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 1,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $90,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 207,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,463,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.58, for a total transaction of $307,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 231,216 shares of company stock valued at $14,891,753. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

