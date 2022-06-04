Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.31–$0.28 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $114.00 million-$123.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $119.41 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MKFG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Markforged from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Markforged from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Markforged currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.45.

NYSE MKFG traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $2.34. 1,279,919 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,222,698. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.41. Markforged has a fifty-two week low of $2.27 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00. The firm has a market cap of $439.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.25 and a beta of 0.94.

Markforged ( NYSE:MKFG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Markforged had a negative return on equity of 31.45% and a net margin of 21.87%. The company had revenue of $21.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.79 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Markforged will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MKFG. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Markforged by 164.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,638 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Markforged during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Markforged during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Markforged during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Markforged during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. 54.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Markforged Holding Corporation produces and sells 3D printers, materials, software, and other related services worldwide. The company offers desktop, industrial, and metal 3D printers; and composite, continuous fiber, and metal parts, as well as advanced 3D printing software. It serves customers in aerospace, military and defense, industrial automation, space exploration, healthcare, and automotive industries.

