Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Price Target Raised to $38.00

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) had its target price lifted by Mizuho from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer's stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MRO. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Benchmark lowered shares of Marathon Oil from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.25.

Shares of NYSE:MRO opened at $31.68 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Marathon Oil has a twelve month low of $10.41 and a twelve month high of $33.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.56.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.04. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 35.01% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Marathon Oil's revenue was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is presently 11.15%.

In related news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 27,174 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total value of $655,165.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick Wagner sold 21,673 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.45, for a total transaction of $551,577.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,227,216 shares of company stock worth $31,346,950. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 22.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,584,777 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $62,444,000 after acquiring an additional 851,968 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 737.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,016,860 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,900,000 after buying an additional 895,460 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 13,256 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

