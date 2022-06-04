ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) will post $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for ManTech International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.88. ManTech International posted earnings per share of $0.99 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ManTech International will report full year earnings of $3.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $3.57. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $4.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ManTech International.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. ManTech International had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 5.24%. The company had revenue of $675.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

MANT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Bank of America raised ManTech International from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on ManTech International from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ManTech International to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.14.

Shares of MANT stock opened at $95.68 on Wednesday. ManTech International has a fifty-two week low of $66.91 and a fifty-two week high of $95.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. ManTech International’s payout ratio is presently 49.55%.

In other news, major shareholder George J. Pedersen sold 9,384,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.22, for a total value of $734,082,419.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 33.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ManTech International by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in ManTech International by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in ManTech International by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in ManTech International by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of ManTech International by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 10,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

