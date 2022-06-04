Manchester City Fan Token (CITY) Price Hits $5.43

Manchester City Fan Token (CITY) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 4th. One Manchester City Fan Token coin can now be bought for approximately $5.43 or 0.00018342 BTC on major exchanges. Manchester City Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $19.04 million and approximately $6.17 million worth of Manchester City Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Manchester City Fan Token has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 83.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $399.53 or 0.01350431 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003378 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001312 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $121.78 or 0.00411629 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00031303 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000267 BTC.

About Manchester City Fan Token

Manchester City Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,508,140 coins. Manchester City Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @socios

Manchester City Fan Token Coin Trading

