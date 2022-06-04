Macy’s (NYSE:M) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.84-$0.94 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.81. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.48 billion-$5.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.49 billion.Macy’s also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.53-$4.95 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on M shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Macy’s from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Gordon Haskett lifted their target price on shares of Macy’s from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised Macy’s from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Macy’s from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Macy’s from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.54.

Shares of Macy’s stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.82. 10,612,043 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,583,010. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.77. Macy’s has a one year low of $15.68 and a one year high of $37.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 56.91% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Macy’s will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.157 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Macy’s’s payout ratio is presently 11.98%.

Macy’s declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 28.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $26,390.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Antony Spring sold 6,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $162,737.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,465 shares of company stock worth $759,227 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Macy’s by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Macy’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Macy’s by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 95,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after buying an additional 21,914 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Macy’s by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 206,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,415,000 after acquiring an additional 57,084 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Macy’s by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 129,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 47,553 shares during the period. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

