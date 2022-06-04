Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Cut to $377.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by B. Riley from $440.00 to $377.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research restated a hold rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $390.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $339.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $423.00.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $300.80 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica has a 1-year low of $251.51 and a 1-year high of $485.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $336.63 and a 200-day moving average of $351.84. The company has a market cap of $38.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.22, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.30.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 39.15%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to buy up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 140,223 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $51,213,000 after acquiring an additional 26,267 shares during the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,322,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,834,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter valued at about $17,727,000. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

