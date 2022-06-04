Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Cut to $365.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by UBS Group from $430.00 to $365.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on LULU. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an underperform rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $491.00 to $420.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $423.00.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $300.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $336.63 and its 200 day moving average is $351.84. Lululemon Athletica has a 52-week low of $251.51 and a 52-week high of $485.83. The company has a market capitalization of $38.48 billion, a PE ratio of 38.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.30.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.15% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 140,223 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $51,213,000 after purchasing an additional 26,267 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter worth about $1,322,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter worth about $1,834,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter worth about $17,727,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.48% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

