Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Lovesac Company retails home furnishing products. The Company offers alternative furniture store, sectionals, bean bags, bean bag chairs as well as other accessories such as blankets, footsacs and throw pillows. Its registered trademark consists of Lovesac(R), Sac(R) and Sactionals(R). The Lovesac Company is based in Stamford, Connecticut. “

LOVE has been the topic of several other research reports. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Lovesac from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Lovesac from $111.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lovesac presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $102.88.

Shares of NASDAQ LOVE opened at $36.35 on Wednesday. Lovesac has a one year low of $26.05 and a one year high of $92.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $549.79 million, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.45.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.47. Lovesac had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The firm had revenue of $196.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lovesac will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lovesac news, Director Walter Field Mclallen bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.96 per share, for a total transaction of $199,840.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $444,194.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $346,010.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 151,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,494,724.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 23,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lovesac in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Lovesac by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells furniture. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans. As of January 30, 2022, the company operated 146 showrooms.

