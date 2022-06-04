Lossless Price Down 1.8% This Week (LSS)

Lossless (LSS) traded down 7.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 4th. Lossless has a total market capitalization of $9.04 million and approximately $606,193.00 worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Lossless has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. One Lossless coin can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000545 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 118.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,365.95 or 0.04580604 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003351 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001893 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001313 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.10 or 0.00429588 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00031598 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Lossless Profile

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,572,672 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi

Buying and Selling Lossless

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lossless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lossless should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lossless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

