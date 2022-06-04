Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Takes Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 162.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 19,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 12,182 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Holderness Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 26,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter valued at about $1,968,000. Institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

In related news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $1,008,788.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at $954,482.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $44.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $169.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.97 and a 200-day moving average of $49.96. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $40.74 and a 1-year high of $60.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 25.35%. The business had revenue of $17.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.79%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WFC. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.08.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.