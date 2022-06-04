Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Takes $368,000 Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new stake in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 20,608 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Western Union by 346.0% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,088,945 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $19,427,000 after purchasing an additional 844,801 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Western Union by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 375,766 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,703,000 after purchasing an additional 50,432 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Western Union during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Western Union by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,286,146 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,945,000 after acquiring an additional 38,532 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Western Union in the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,000. 97.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Western Union alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Western Union in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wolfe Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Western Union in a research note on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group began coverage on Western Union in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.96.

Shares of WU opened at $17.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18. The Western Union Company has a 1 year low of $15.69 and a 1 year high of $25.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.11.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.07. Western Union had a return on equity of 269.10% and a net margin of 18.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.41%.

Western Union announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Western Union Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.