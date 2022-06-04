Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Purchases New Shares in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,499,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,002,438,000 after acquiring an additional 164,539 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,266,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $785,189,000 after buying an additional 51,831 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,996,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $649,108,000 after buying an additional 101,760 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,143,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,265,000 after purchasing an additional 62,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,491,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,703,000 after purchasing an additional 7,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial stock opened at $103.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.83. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.51 and a 1 year high of $124.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.50. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $13.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.93%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.36.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

