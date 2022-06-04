Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Purchases New Position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Barn Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 1,285,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,540,000 after purchasing an additional 10,939 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,674,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,251,000 after purchasing an additional 99,312 shares during the period. 60.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Brookfield Asset Management news, major shareholder Brookfield Asset Management In sold 5,925 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total transaction of $190,370.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Gp, sold 585,735 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $18,157,785.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,586,644 shares of company stock worth $112,704,831.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. TD Securities raised their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $61.00 to $65.50 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.80.

NYSE BAM opened at $50.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.31. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.13 and a 1-year high of $62.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.84.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $21.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.35 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.25% and a net margin of 5.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 23.05%.

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

