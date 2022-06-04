Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Makes New Investment in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 111.0% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 14,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,595,000 after buying an additional 7,449 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,100,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,457,664,000 after purchasing an additional 107,357 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 544.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 2,678.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 169,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,619,000 after acquiring an additional 163,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,474,000. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $432.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.01. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $402.05 and a 52 week high of $505.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $453.65 and a 200 day moving average of $457.38.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.08. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 47.36% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.60 earnings per share. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total transaction of $110,922.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,604,016.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

ROP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Roper Technologies from $557.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $505.55.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

