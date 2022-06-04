Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Makes New Investment in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 223.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,928,000 after buying an additional 3,152,219 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at $229,834,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 653,351 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,673,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,349,000 after buying an additional 556,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,627,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,124,000 after buying an additional 488,927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 13,282 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.42, for a total value of $2,661,978.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.04, for a total transaction of $4,060,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,458 shares of company stock valued at $35,634,355 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CRWD shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $288.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $181.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $260.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.97.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $162.10 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.00 and a 1 year high of $298.48. The stock has a market cap of $37.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -205.19 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $190.60 and a 200 day moving average of $193.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $487.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.35 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 15.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

