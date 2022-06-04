Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Makes New $394,000 Investment in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LHX. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 80.15% of the company’s stock.
Shares of LHX opened at $243.14 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.71 and a fifty-two week high of $279.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $245.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.96. The firm has a market cap of $46.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 48.17%.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.09.
L3Harris Technologies Company Profile
L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.
