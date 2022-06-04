Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Invests $503,000 in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 9,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CAH. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Cardinal Health by 432.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Cardinal Health by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its position in Cardinal Health by 4,762.1% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CAH opened at $53.82 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.85 and a 12 month high of $64.53. The stock has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20, a PEG ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.09). Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 155.24% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The firm had revenue of $44.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.4957 per share. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.88%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CAH. Evercore ISI raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

