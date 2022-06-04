Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Invests $432,000 in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 107.0% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 96.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FNV opened at $143.70 on Friday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a twelve month low of $124.95 and a twelve month high of $169.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.85, a PEG ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.65.

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 55.96% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $338.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Franco-Nevada’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.82%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FNV. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$210.00 to C$225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $113.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.70.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

