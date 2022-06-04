Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Has $448,000 Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA lessened its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 42.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,551 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,645 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $152,629,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,081,560 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $350,659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483,000 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,206,437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $269,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,240 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 293.2% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,965,487 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 14,002,581 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $607,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,962 shares during the last quarter. 90.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Ian T. Meredith sold 6,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $287,763.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 11,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $500,002.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,513 shares of company stock worth $1,948,200. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.55.

BSX stock opened at $39.91 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.96 and a fifty-two week high of $47.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $57.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.82.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 6.65%. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

