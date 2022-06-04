Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Buys Shares of 2,868 Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,868 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Cordant Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8,260.0% in the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 418 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 160.7% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FIS opened at $103.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.09. The company has a market capitalization of $63.41 billion, a PE ratio of 70.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.00 and a 52-week high of $152.20.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 127.03%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $134.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.96.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

