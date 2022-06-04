Loi Nguyen Sells 1,512 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Stock

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) EVP Loi Nguyen sold 1,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $90,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 207,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,463,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Loi Nguyen also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 27th, Loi Nguyen sold 872 shares of Marvell Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $52,320.00.
- On Tuesday, April 26th, Loi Nguyen sold 9,189 shares of Marvell Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $551,340.00.
Shares of MRVL stock opened at $58.96 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.62 and a 1-year high of $93.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.42.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -39.34%.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 8,802 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 3.1% in the third quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 4,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 52.5% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $98.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.57.
About Marvell Technology (Get Rating)
Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.
